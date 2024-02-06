AIMPLB voices opposition against Uttarakhand’s UCC move

The bill proposes a uniform civil code governing marriage, divorce, land, property, and inheritance for all citizens of Uttarakhand, regardless of their religion

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 6th February 2024 8:14 pm IST
India does not need Uniform Civil Code—Personal law is not foreign
Creative by Siasat.com

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill was introduced in the Uttarakhand Assembly by chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday, February 6.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The bill proposes a uniform civil code governing marriage, divorce, land, property, and inheritance for all citizens of Uttarakhand, regardless of their religion, with the exception of the Scheduled Tribes.

Voicing their opposition against the move, members of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board opposed the bill said uniformity in every law was not possible.

MS Education Academy

Citing the ‘right to religious freedom’, an executive member of AIMPLB, Maulana Khalid Rasheed, said, “As far as the Uniform Civil Code is concerned, we are of the opinion that uniformity cannot be brought into every law.”

He further questioned the exemption of tribals living in Uttarakhand from the ambit of the UCC. “If you exempt a particular community or any community from the Uniform Civil Code, how can it be a uniform code,” he asked.

Also Read
‘Uniform Civil Code problematic for everyone, says senior SC advocate

He added that as the draft had been presented in the Assembly, and once access is gained, the legal team will study the law and a further course of action will be decided.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 6th February 2024 8:14 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button