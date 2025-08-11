Islamabad: Pakistani actress Aina Asif, just 16, is enjoying massive fame at a young age. Her ongoing drama Parwarish has received glowing reviews since its premiere, with her portrayal of Maya earning particular praise alongside Samar Abbas Jafri in the male lead.

As Parwarish draws to a close, its final episode airing tonight (August 11) on YouTube, attention is already shifting to Aina’s next project.

Aina Asif’s upcoming Pakistani drama 2025

Aina is set to appear in Hum TV’s upcoming long-format drama co-starring Ahmed Rafique and Malika Qeel.

The drama is currently being filmed and is expected to take over the YouTube slot of Parwarish on the channel Top Pakistani Dramas. Aina recently shared a behind-the-scenes mirror selfie with Ahmed Rafique from the set, cheekily captioned: “Full blow fight before this.”

For now, all eyes remain on tonight’s Parwarish finale before the curtain rises on Aina Asif’s next big role.