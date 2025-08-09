Islamabad: One of the most watched and blockbuster Pakistani dramas, Parwarish, is all set to pull its curtains. Starring young talents Aina Asif and Samar Jafri, the show is now heading towards its much-awaited finale, leaving fans emotional and excited.

The second last episode (Episode 35) aired on August 5, delivering one of the most powerful and heart-wrenching episodes of the series. The episode saw the heartbreaking demise of “Boss,” a character who had become pivotal in the recent episodes. It also revealed a completely unexpected side of Jahangir, leaving viewers stunned.

The promo for the last episode. The final showdown is going to be absolutely insane!#Parwarish pic.twitter.com/sCT70Za7tm — Oindrila💌 (@_pehlanasha_) August 5, 2025

All eyes are on the last episode of Parwarish.

The final episode, episode 36, will air on August 11. Viewers from both India and Pakistan have been praising the drama’s honest take on modern parenting, emotional complexities, and intergenerational struggles.

Many are hoping for a happy ending, with Aina’s Maya and Samar’s Wali tying the knot in the finale. There are also growing demands for Parwarish Season 2.

With its realistic storytelling and emotional depth, Parwarish has managed to strike a chord with audiences far and wide. Now, all eyes are on its grand finale. Will it be the ending fans have been dreaming of?

