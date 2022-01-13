'Ain't no place for...' Arjun reacts to break-up reports with Malaika

Mumbai: Several rumours flooded the internet on Wednesday that Bollywood couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have called it quits.

However, Arjun came to shatter them by sharing a rocking picture with his ladylove on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday evening, Arjun posted a monochrome picture with Malaika and captioned it as, “Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all.”

Malaika dropped a heart emoticon in the comments section.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been in a relationship for a long time now. However, they made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun’s 34th birthday in 2019.