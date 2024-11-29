AINU introduces water vapor therapy for prostate enlargement

Hyderabad: The Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU), Hyderabad has introduced Rezum Water Vapor Therapy, a new treatment for prostate enlargement. This therapy is ideal for young to middle-aged men with moderate prostate issues and offers an alternative to traditional surgeries.

Key highlights

Minimally Invasive: The therapy uses steam injections to shrink excess prostate tissue, performed under local anesthesia.

Faster Results: Patients see improvement within 15 days to a month.

Preserves Sexual Health: Unlike surgeries, it does not cause erectile dysfunction or ejaculation problems.

Dr. C. Mallikarjuna, Managing Director of AINU, stated that this treatment is safer for patients with heart conditions or those on blood-thinning medications. After the procedure, patients require minimal recovery time, including a short period of antibiotics, pain relief, and a temporary catheter.

While highly effective for moderate cases, the therapy is not suitable for very large prostates or complex conditions.

AINU CEO Sandeep Guduru said Rezum provides advanced care for the growing number of men affected by Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) in India. The therapy expands treatment options for patients with other health complications.