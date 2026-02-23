Air ambulance with 7 onboard to Delhi crashes in Jharkhand

The crash occurred after the air ambulance took off from Ranchi airport at about 7.10 pm.

Press Trust of India  |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 23rd February 2026 11:10 pm IST
Remains of the air ambulance that crashed in Jharkhand on Monday

Ranchi: An air ambulance with seven people onboard to Delhi from Ranchi crashed near Simaria in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on Monday, February 23, Ranchi airport Director Vinod Kumar said.

The crash occurred after the air ambulance took off from Ranchi airport at about 7.10 pm, the official said.

“An air ambulance from Ranchi with seven people onboard crashed near Simaria in Chatra district. The report of the crash was received from the state administration,” Airport Director Kumar told PTI.

The ambulance had lost contact with air traffic control, he said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 23rd February 2026 11:10 pm IST

