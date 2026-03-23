Air Canada flight collides with a Port Authority vehicle at LaGuardia Airport

New York: An Air Canada flight collided with a Port Authority vehicle after landing at LaGuardia Airport, according to authorities.

The New York Police Department confirmed the collision but could not immediately offer additional information.

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A spokesperson for the New York City Fire Department said firefighters responded to reports of a plane that crashed into a vehicle on the runway at 11:38 p.m. Additional information was not immediately available.

Multiple videos taken by bystanders and posted on social media showed the jet with severe damage to the front of the aircraft.