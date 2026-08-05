Air India appoints Tewolde Gebremariam as the next CEO, MD

He will replace Campbell Wilson, who announced his resignation in April this year.

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Tewolde Gebremariam
Tewolde Gebremariam

New Delhi: Air India on Wednesday, August 4, announced the appointment of former Ethiopian Airlines Group chief Tewolde Gebremariam as the next Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

He will replace Campbell Wilson, who announced his resignation in April this year.

In a release, Air India said it rigorously evaluated internal and highly accomplished external candidates from across the world before deciding on Gebremariam.

Subhan Bakery

The appointment comes at a crucial time when the loss-making Air India works on expansion amid multiple external headwinds.

Gebremariam has served as the CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Group, where he spearheaded a multi-billion-dollar expansion, transforming a regional carrier into Africa’s largest and most profitable airline, the release said.

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