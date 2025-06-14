Air India crash: 120 coffins ready to carry victims’ mortal remains

Aldrin Thomas, one of the volunteers, said coffin making is a time consuming task and it can take two hours to complete a single piece.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 14th June 2025 8:43 pm IST
ahmedabad plane crash
Fire and Emergency Services personnel at work following the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport. (PTI)

Vadodara: Volunteers from the local Christian community are racing against time, working tirelessly to build 120 wooden coffins to facilitate the dignified transport of remains of the Ahmedabad plane crash victims to their families.

Led by father-son coffin makers Ardesh and Melvyn Rajwadi, the team has already completed 25 coffins by Saturday evening, demonstrating incredible dedication in the face of tragedy.

Those involved in the work said volunteers are buying material with their own money and would not charge a rupee more than the cost of production.

MS Creative School

“Air India contacted us and placed an order for 120 coffins to transport the mortal remains of the plane crash victims (currently kept at the mortuary in Ahmedabad civil hospital). We started work at 9pm on Friday and completed 25 coffins by Saturday afternoon. We will complete 50 coffins by tonight and hand it over to the company,” said Ardesh Rajwadi.

Five to six volunteers from the Christian community are helping him and his father, Ardesh added.

Aldrin Thomas, one of the volunteers, said coffin making is a time consuming task and it can take two hours to complete a single piece.

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

“These are made of plywood, which have to be cut keeping precise dimensions in mind. We have to carefully attach the cut pieces to make the rectangular coffins, before encasing it in white cloth. Each coffin is two feet wide and six feet long so that most bodies can be accommodated. We got together to help the Rajwadi family prepare them in time,” Thomas said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 14th June 2025 8:43 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button