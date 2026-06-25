Air India Express to launch Northeast’s first UAE flights

New Delhi: Air India Express will become the first airline to offer direct flights between Northeast India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with new services from Guwahati to Dubai and Abu Dhabi beginning in August.

The Guwahati–Dubai route will start on August 4, followed by the Guwahati–Abu Dhabi service on August 7. The airline said the launch marks its first international operations from Guwahati and will strengthen connectivity between Northeast India and West Asia.

The new routes are expected to boost tourism, trade and business travel while providing passengers with direct access to two of the UAE’s key commercial hubs.

Also Read Emirates launches free Dubai hotel stay promotion

Guwahati is one of the largest stations in the Air India Express network, with around 120 weekly flights. The airline said the expansion reflects its commitment to improving international connectivity from the region.

Bookings for both routes are now open through the airline’s website, mobile app and authorised travel partners.

Flight schedule

Route Departure Arrival Frequency Guwahati → Dubai 12:25 pm 4:10 pm (local time) Every Tuesday Dubai → Guwahati 5:10 pm 12:25 am (next day) Every Tuesday Guwahati → Abu Dhabi 11:30 am 3:15 pm (local time) Every Friday Abu Dhabi → Guwahati 4:15 pm 11:30 pm Every Friday

With the addition of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Air India Express will operate more than 290 weekly flights from four cities in Northeast India — Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Dimapur and Imphal.

The airline also highlighted its ‘Tales of India’ initiative, which showcases traditional art forms from across the Northeast on aircraft tail designs. The initiative aims to promote the region’s rich cultural heritage to travellers across India and overseas.