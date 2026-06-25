Air India Express to launch Northeast’s first UAE flights

Direct flights from Guwahati to Dubai and Abu Dhabi to start on August 4 and 7, 2026.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Air India Express aircraft lifting off from runway with cityscape in background.
An Air India Express aircraft during take-off.

New Delhi: Air India Express will become the first airline to offer direct flights between Northeast India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with new services from Guwahati to Dubai and Abu Dhabi beginning in August.

The Guwahati–Dubai route will start on August 4, followed by the Guwahati–Abu Dhabi service on August 7. The airline said the launch marks its first international operations from Guwahati and will strengthen connectivity between Northeast India and West Asia.

The new routes are expected to boost tourism, trade and business travel while providing passengers with direct access to two of the UAE’s key commercial hubs.

Subhan Bakery

Guwahati is one of the largest stations in the Air India Express network, with around 120 weekly flights. The airline said the expansion reflects its commitment to improving international connectivity from the region.

Bookings for both routes are now open through the airline’s website, mobile app and authorised travel partners.

Flight schedule

RouteDepartureArrivalFrequency
Guwahati → Dubai12:25 pm4:10 pm (local time)Every Tuesday
Dubai → Guwahati5:10 pm12:25 am (next day)Every Tuesday
Guwahati → Abu Dhabi11:30 am3:15 pm (local time)Every Friday
Abu Dhabi → Guwahati4:15 pm11:30 pmEvery Friday

With the addition of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Air India Express will operate more than 290 weekly flights from four cities in Northeast India — Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Dimapur and Imphal.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

The airline also highlighted its ‘Tales of India’ initiative, which showcases traditional art forms from across the Northeast on aircraft tail designs. The initiative aims to promote the region’s rich cultural heritage to travellers across India and overseas.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
Back to top button