A full emergency was declared at the international airport at 8.04 PM and the aircraft landed safely at 8.26 PM, the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) spokesperson said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 30th January 2023 3:01 pm IST
Air India flight from Sharjah makes emergency landing at Cochin Airport
Kochi: An Air India Express flight from Sharjah made an emergency landing at Cochin International Airport, Kochi on Sunday following a suspected hydraulic failure, a CIAL spokesperson said.

A full emergency was declared at the international airport at 8.04 PM and the aircraft landed safely at 8.26 PM, the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) spokesperson said.

No runways were blocked and no flights were diverted, he said.

The emergency was withdrawn at 8.36 PM and air operations were declared normal, he added.

The CIAL also said that all 193 passengers and six crew members onboard IX 412 from Sharjah were safe.

