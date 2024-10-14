Air India Mumbai-New York flight diverted to Delhi after bomb threat

New Delhi: A New York-bound Air India plane carrying 239 passengers from Mumbai was diverted to the national capital early morning on Monday due to a bomb threat, according to officials.

“Flight AI 119 operating from Mumbai to JFK on October 14 received a specific security alert and on instructions of the government’s security regulatory committee, (it) was diverted to Delhi,” Air India said in a statement.

“Staff on ground are working to minimise the inconvenience caused to our guests by this unexpected disruption, it said.

All 258 people onboard the aircraft have disembarked and are currently undergoing security procedures. Once the security protocols are completed, the passengers will be moved to hotels, it added.

There were 239 passengers and 19 crew members onboard the plane.

The flight has been rescheduled and will now depart for New York from Delhi on Tuesday morning, the airline said.

“The aircraft is currently stationed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, and all standard safety protocols are being diligently followed to ensure the safety of the passengers and crew on board,” a senior police officer said.

The officer said the bomb threat was received through a post on X and it is being verified.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol visited the Delhi airport to take stock of the situation.

“Upon landing in Delhi a while ago, took stock of the situation at Delhi airport regarding the diversion & emergency landing of flight AI 119, carrying 239 passengers.

“While the due security checks & safety protocols are being diligently followed, directed the airport officials & the Air India staff to arrange all the necessary assistance as well as convenient accommodation for the passengers affected,” he said in a post on X at 1 pm.

Apart from the Air India flight, two IndiGo flights originating from Mumbai received bomb threats on Monday. One IndiGo flight was headed to Muscat and the other to Kuwait. The IndiGo flights received the threats before they took off and the planes concerned were moved to isolation bays for security checks.