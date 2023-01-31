Air India pee gate: Delhi court grants bail to accused Shankar Mishra

Delhi’s Patiala court granted bail to Shankar Mishra on Tuesday, who was accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi.

Mishra, who was arrested in Bengaluru on January 7, received bail after posting a bond for Rs 1 lakh and providing one surety for the same sum. On Monday, the Patiala House court in Delhi reserved judgement on Mishra’s bail request.

Mishra has been banned by Air India for a period of four months.

The Delhi Police had challenged the accused’s release on bail, claiming that the incident on November 26 had damaged India’s reputation abroad. The court stated that although what Mishra is accused of doing is repugnant, it must be dealt with legally.

Additionally, the Delhi Police claimed that Mishra had resisted arrest by turning off his cell phone and providing his office location. The police claimed that when they went to his Mumbai home, they were informed that he was in Bengaluru.