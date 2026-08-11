Air India pilot tests ‘positive’ for marijuana: Sources

New Delhi: The pilot-in-command of Air India’s Phuket-Delhi flight that faced mid-air turbulence last week has tested positive for marijuana in the confirmatory screening test.

According to news agency PTI, sources said on Tuesday, August 11, that the pilot tested for a psychoactive substance identified as marijuana.

On August 4, the Phuket-Delhi flight AI2379, operated with an Airbus A320 aircraft, suddenly lost 300 feet in altitude amid mid-air turbulence, leaving at least 17 people injured. The plane had 145 people onboard, including 137 passengers and 8 crew members.

Both pilots of the flight underwent the prescribed psychoactive substance screening test.

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“The screening test in respect of the Pilot-in-Command (PIC) indicated a result requiring confirmatory testing. Samples have accordingly been sent to the designated laboratory for confirmatory analysis, and the final report is awaited,” the Civil Aviation Ministry said in a statement on August 9.

Pending completion of the investigation and testing process, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken both flight crew members off the roster.

The incident has been classified as a serious incident and is being investigated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

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After reports said the pilot may have failed the initial dope test, Air India, in their statement, neither denied nor confirmed the claims.

The airlines said it was aware that a post-flight screening test was conducted on the pilots in accordance with applicable protocols.

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“However, the results of the test have not been shared with Air India, and we are, therefore, not in a position to comment on any findings,” the airline said on August 9.

Air India also said that it undertakes regular drug testing of crew members in compliance with civil aviation regulations, independent of any specific flight or operational incident. It vowed to cooperate with the relevant authorities.The incident has been classified as a serious incident and is being investigated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

(With PTI inputs)