Air India plane en route to New York suffers technical issue; returns to Mumbai

The Boeing 777 aircraft landed back safely at the Mumbai airport for precautionary checks.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 21st November 2023 3:09 pm IST
Representative Image

New Delhi: An Air India plane en route to New York returned to Mumbai on Tuesday morning due to a technical issue, according to the airline.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The Boeing 777 aircraft landed back safely at the Mumbai airport for precautionary checks.

“AI119 from Mumbai to New York (JFK) air-returned due to a minor technical issue and landed safely back at Mumbai for precautionary checks in the interest of the safety of passengers and crew,” the airline said in a statement.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Additional checks in place for Air India passengers at Delhi airport till Nov 30

Details about the number of passengers could not be immediately ascertained.

Air India said it is making every effort to assist and support passengers of the flight at the Mumbai airport.

“They are being offered hotel accommodation, alternative flight options or rescheduling of dates while refreshments are being served to them,” it added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 21st November 2023 3:09 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button