Additional checks in place for Air India passengers at Delhi airport till Nov 30

Apart from issuance of temporary airport entry passes, entry of visitors to the terminal building of IGIA have been banned till November 30, they added.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 7th November 2023 1:59 pm IST
Air India suspends scheduled flights to Tel Aviv until Oct 18
Air India

New Delhi: Passengers travelling on Air India flights from airports in the national capital and Punjab will be subject to additional checks, and issuance of visitor entry tickets has been stopped at the Delhi airport till November 30 amid increased threat perception, according to sources.

Apart from issuance of temporary airport entry passes, entry of visitors to the terminal building of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) have been banned till November 30, they added.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) issued a circular in this regard on Monday.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Don’t travel in Air India on Nov 19, Khalistani leader warns Sikhs

There will be Secondary Ladder Point Check for Air India flights at the IGIA and airports in Punjab, the sources said. Generally, it refers to checking passengers and their hand baggage just before boarding a flight. This is in addition to the primary security checks.

There was no comment from Air India.

With respect to temporary airport entry passes at the Delhi airport, there will be relaxation for operational purposes for government functionaries, the sources said.

The measures will be in place till November 30.

According to reports, a separatist group has asked people not to travel on Air India flights on November 19.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 7th November 2023 1:59 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button