Air India reinstates codeshare partnership with Air Canada

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 22nd November 2025 6:53 pm IST
Air India
Representational Image

New Delhi: Air India on Saturday announced the reinstatement of its codeshare partnership with Air Canada, which was suspended more than five years ago during the coronavirus pandemic.

The codeshare agreement will enable Air India to offer passengers access to six points across Canada beyond its gateways at Vancouver and London (Heathrow).

A codeshare partnership allows passengers to travel on a single ticket on different flights.

Air India will place its ‘AI’ designator code on Air Canada-operated flights on these routes — from Vancouver to: Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Montréal and Halifax; and from London Heathrow to Vancouver and Calgary.

“Reciprocally, Air Canada customers will benefit from seamless domestic India connectivity to Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kochi via Delhi, and to Delhi and Mumbai via London (Heathrow),” a release said.

For now, it is Air India’s only codeshare partnership with a North American carrier.

During the pandemic, then government-owned Air India had suspended codeshare partnerships with all carriers.

Air India now has 23 codeshare and 96 interline partners.

