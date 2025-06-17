Air India’s Ahmedabad-London flight cancelled; airline clarifies

Air India’s Ahmedabad-London flight bearing the code AI-159, scheduled to depart on Tuesday, June 17 at 1:10 pm, has been cancelled following the unavailability of the aircraft, informed an airline spokesperson.

The flight, scheduled to depart from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, was first rescheduled to 3:00 pm but was eventually cancelled.

“Flight AI159 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick has been cancelled today due to the unavailability of the aircraft, resulting from airspace restrictions and additional precautionary checks, leading to longer than usual turnaround of aircraft, and not due to any technical snag as claimed.” HT quoted an Air India spokesperson as saying.

They further added that the airline has made alternative arrangements to fly the passengers to their destination, along with providing hotel accommodation and full refunds on cancellations or complimentary rescheduling, as opted by the passengers.

Flight AI170 from London Gatwick to Amritsar on 17 June also stands cancelled.

Flight AI-159 is the new code for flight AI-171, which crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12, resulting in the deaths of all but one of the 242 passengers and crew present on the craft.

Earlier in the day, another Air India flight bound from San Francisco to Mumbai developed a technical snag in one of its engines, after which its passengers were deplaned during a scheduled stop at Kolkata airport.