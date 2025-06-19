Air India’s flight from Delhi to Vietnam returns mid-way after technical snag

The aircraft made a mid-air turn after it developed a technical snag, a source said, adding that there were over 130 passengers onboard.

Published: 19th June 2025 8:57 pm IST
An Air India flight used for representational purpose
Air India

Mumbai: Air India on Thursday, June 19, said its flight AI388 from Delhi to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam on June 19 returned to the national capital mid-way as a “precautionary measure”.

The flight landed safely back in Delhi, and all passengers have been disembarked, the airline said in a statement.

According to the live flight tracking website flightradar24.com, the Airbus A320 neo aircraft took off for Ho Chi Minh City at 1.45 pm, 45 minutes behind its scheduled departure time.

An alternative aircraft with a fresh crew has been arranged to fly the passengers to Ho Chi Minh City flight, and it is likely to depart for its destination shortly, Air India said without giving a specific departure time.

