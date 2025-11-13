Air India’s flight gets bomb threat; lands safely in Delhi

New Delhi: Authorities on Thursday received a bomb threat message for Air India’s flight from Toronto to Delhi, and the flight landed safely in the national capital, according to sources.

In the morning, Delhi Police received a message claiming a bomb threat for the flight AI188. Subsequently, the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was constituted at the Delhi airport, and it was assessed that the threat was ‘non-specific”, the sources told PTI.

When contacted, an Air India spokesperson said a security alert was communicated regarding the flight AI188 during its cruise from Toronto to Delhi on Thursday.

“On board crew carried out all the laid down security drills keeping passenger safety & security as top priority. The flight has landed safely at Delhi and has been parked for the mandatory security checks by the security as per the protocol,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson also said that all passengers and crew have disembarked safely.

The flight landed at the Delhi airport at around 3.40 pm.

The duration of the Toronto-Delhi flight, operated with a Boeing 777 aircraft, was little over 15 hours, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

Enhanced security measures, including compulsory secondary ladder point checking for all flights, are in place at all airports in the wake of the blast in the national capital.

At least 13 people were killed and several others injured after a high-intensity blast ripped through a slow-moving car near Gate Number 1 of the Red Fort Metro station in the national capital on November 10.