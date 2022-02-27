Air India’s second evacuation flight lands in Delhi

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 27th February 2022 5:15 pm IST
New Delhi: Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, upon their arrival at the IGI Airport in New Delhi, early Sunday, Feb 27, 2022. Air India's second evacuation flight from Romanian capital Bucharest carrying 250 Indian nationals who were stranded in Ukraine landed at the airport in the early hours of February 27. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
