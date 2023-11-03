Air pollution levels surge in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A recent analysis conducted by Respirer Reports has highlighted concerning trends in air pollution levels in several major cities in India, including Hyderabad.

The study specifically examined the concentration of PM 2.5 particles, which are known to contribute to air pollution and its associated challenges. The period of analysis extended from 2019 to 2023.

In the case of Hyderabad, the results revealed an alarming increase in PM 2.5 levels. Comparing the data from 2019 to 2020, there was a substantial 59 percent surge in PM 2.5 concentration.

In 2021, there was a modest decline of 2.9 percent. Unfortunately, the situation took a turn for the worse in 2023, with PM 2.5 levels spiking by 18.6 percent.

The cities under scrutiny also included Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Patna. Among these, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata experienced higher PM 2.5 levels in October 2023 compared to the same period the previous year.

Chennai stood out as the least polluted city, displaying a notable drop of over 23 percent in PM 2.5 levels compared to the previous year.

Notably, Delhi has consistently witnessed a rising trend in PM 2.5 levels since 2021. In October 2023, it emerged as the most polluted of the eight cities included in the analysis.