Jerusalem: Air raid sirens have sounded in central Jerusalem and other parts of Israel after a missile launch from Yemen, the Israeli army announced.

The launch came hours after Israel said it intercepted another missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebel group.

The Iranian-backed Houthis resumed attacks on Israel this week following the collapse of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.