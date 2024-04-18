Air traffic in Saudi Arabia reaches record high in 2023

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) experienced a 26 percent rise in air traffic as it transported a record-breaking 112 million passengers during 2023.

According to the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), the Kingdom’s air transport sector experienced significant growth in 2023.

This result emphasises how well the air traffic sector in the Kingdom has recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects.

In 2023, the Kingdom’s airports experienced a 16 percent increase in flight movements, with around 815,000 flights.

The international travel sector experienced a significant increase, with passenger numbers reaching around 61 million and flight movements exceeding 394,000.

Continuing its stellar performance, the aviation sector has achieved a growth rate of 26% in passenger numbers and 16% in the number of flights.



For further details, refer to the Air Traffic Report for the year 2023 ✈️🇸🇦. — هيئة الطيران المدني (@ksagaca) April 16, 2024

King Abdulaziz International Airport has become the nation’s busiest hub, with an average of 30 flights per hour.

Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, with a daily flight rate of 27 flights, followed closely behind with 11 flights per hour.

In 2023, domestic flights experienced a significant increase, with 51 million passengers on over 421,000 flights operating between various UK airports.

Saudi Arabia’s air cargo transportation volume increased by over 7 percent in 2023, reaching 918,000 tons, compared to 854,000 tons in 2022.