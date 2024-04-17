Shaykh Ismail who served free tea, coffee in Madinah passes away

Ismail Al-Zaim, was born in the Syrian city of Hama, but he immigrated to Madinah four decades ago.

Shaykh Ismail who served free tea, coffee in Madinah passes away
Shayk Ismail Al-Zaim Abu Al-Sabaa (Photo: X)

A renowned Syrian man Shayk Ismail Al-Zaim Abu Al-Sabaa who served free tea and coffee everday for more than 40 years to passersby and worshipers in the city of Madinah, Saudi Arabia, passed away on Tuesday, April 16. He was 96.

The news of his death was widely shared on social media, with moving words and tributes to his charitable works and generosity.

It is worth noting that Ismail Al-Zaim, was born in the Syrian city of Hama, but he immigrated to Madinah four decades ago. He was called “the host of the Prophet’s visitors.”

Al-Zaim was renowned for providing free food and hospitality to around 300 people daily, including coffee, water, dates, ginger, tea, milk and bread.

He used to sit on a plastic chair near the Prophet’s Mosque, placing a table in front of him containing plates of sweets and dates alongside tea and coffee.

In many interviews, Al-Zaim confirmed that he has been serving for the sake of Allah and without receiving any financial compensation from anyone.

