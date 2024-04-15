Saudi Arabia reveals names of arrested harassers

Riyadh: The authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) began announcing the names of those people arrested on harassment charges. The move is intended to instil shame and deter potential offenders.

Taking to X on Saturday, April 13, the Saudi General Directorate of Public Security said, Jeddah police arrested Saudi citizen Nasser Hadi Hamad Al-Salah for harassing a woman. Legal measures were taken against him and he was referred to Public Prosecution.

Earlier on Friday, April 12, Makkah police said an Egyptian expatriate, Walid Al-Sayed Abdel Hamid, was arrested for allegedly harassing a woman.

The accused has been taken into legal custody and has been referred to the Public Prosecution.

Saudi law imposes sexual harassment penalties, including up to two years in prison and a maximum fine of 100,000 Saudi Riyals, with penalties intensifying to five years in prison and 300,000 Saudi Riyals for repeated acts.

The law aims to prevent harassment, punish perpetrators, and protect victims while preserving privacy, dignity, and personal freedom, as per Islamic Shariah and Saudi law.