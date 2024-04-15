Saudi Arabia sets new date for expiry of Umrah visa

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has announced the last date for the expiry of Umrah visa for pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom for the current season 1445 AH.

Taking to X, the ministry said that the Umrah visa is due to expire on 15 of Dhu al-Qa’dah corresponding to May 23.

The Umrah visa expiry date has been shifted from 29 Dhu al-Qa’dah to 15 Dhu al-Qa’dah, aiming to facilitate the smooth movement of pilgrims coming to perform Haj rituals.

This came in response to an inquiry on the ministry’s beneficiary care X account, asking, “When is the last time for pilgrims to leave before Haj?”.

In response, the ministry clarified that the Umrah visa’s validity is three months from issuance, expiring on 15 of Dhu al-Qa’dah.

Umrah visa does not allow pilgrims to perform the rituals of Haj.

The issuance of Haj 2024 visas began on March 1 and close on April 29 with pilgrims starting to arrive in the Kingdom on May 9, 2024.

This year, the Haj is expected to start on June 14.

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it at least once in a lifetime.