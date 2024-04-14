Saudi Arabia warns against using Umrah visas for work purposes

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has warned against using the Umrah visas for purposes other than pilgrimage.

Taking to X on Sunday, April 14, the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah has issued a visa compliance guidelines for smooth departure.

Following the completion of spiritual rituals and throughout lawful stay in the country, please remember these points:

Depart before the expiration date of your visa

Abstain from using the visa for employment purposes

المغادرة قبل انتهاء التأشيرة، هي أفضل ختام لرحلة العمرة الميسّرة. #مكة_والمدينة_في_انتظاركم_بشوق pic.twitter.com/UOM98UyYjZ — وزارة الحج والعمرة (@HajMinistry) April 13, 2024

The guidelines is issued amid an increasing number of unauthorised use of Umrah visas, raising concerns about visa regulations compliance.

In recent years, the Kingdom has unveiled a host of facilities for Muslims abroad to come to the country to perform the Umrah. Millions of Muslims, who cannot physically or financially afford the annual haj, flock to Saudi Arabia to perform the Umrah pilgrimage.

During Ramzan 1445 AH-2024, more than 30 million Muslims from around the world performed Umrah or lesser pilgrimage.