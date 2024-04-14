Kuwait examines replacement lists for expat teachers

Kuwait: The Ministry of Education in Kuwait is reviewing replacement lists for expatriate teachers to streamline administrative processes for the current academic year, local media reported.

Under this initiative, the ministry plans to inform administrative counterparts about the replacement of teachers to ensure a smooth transition in educational staffing.

Educational source who disclosed details to Arabic daily Al-Rai said, the ministry’s public education sector has made modifications to lists of teachers in specialities with surplus staff in government-run schools, which will be approved soon.

Also Read Kuwait to cancel residency permit of 2,400 expat teachers

Meanwhile, some 2,000 educators in various specialisations have sought for positions in schools through local contracting, but the ministry has yet to fill a quarter of these vacancies.

The discrepancy is attributed to a high failure rate in written tests and interviews, with only 5 out of 50 teachers successfully passing these assessments.

In May 2023, Kuwaiti education authorities called on the Ministry of Interior to cancel the residency permits of about 2,400 expat teachers in the country.

Among them, 1,900 had their services terminated for being included in the plan replacing them with Kuwaitis, in addition to 500 who submitted resignation requests.

In recent years, Kuwait has intensified its efforts to create job opportunities for its citizens and replace foreign employees as part of a policy dubbed “Kuwaitization.”