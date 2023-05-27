Kuwait to cancel residency permit of 2,400 expat teachers

Kuwait: Kuwaiti education authorities called on the Ministry of Interior to cancel the residency permits of about 2,400 expat teachers in the country, local media reported.

Among them, 1,900 had their services terminated for being included in the plan replacing them with Kuwaitis, in addition to 500 who submitted resignation requests.

In order to avoid imposing fines or fees on non-Kuwaiti teachers whose services are terminated by the end of the current school year, the Human Resource Department at the Ministry of Education is eager to complete procedures as soon as feasible, the Arabic daily Al-Qabas reported.

These procedures relate to settling their financial entitlements and cancelling their residency.

According to reports, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior will give expatriate teachers, whose services have been terminated, a period of three months to settle their entitlements and status as a whole in the country.

In recent years, Kuwait has intensified its efforts to create job opportunities for its citizens and replace foreign employees as part of a policy dubbed “Kuwaitization.”

Foreigners make up approximately 3.4 million of Kuwait’s total population of 4.6 million.

In recent months, there have been increasing calls in Kuwait to crack down on the hiring of foreigners, along with accusations that migrant workers have overwhelmed the country’s infrastructure facilities amid the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.