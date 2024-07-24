Aircraft crashes during takeoff at Kathmandu airport

At least 19 people, including aircrew, were aboard the plane

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 24th July 2024 11:58 am IST
Aircraft crashes during takeoff at Kathmandu airport (Image: X)

Kathmandu: An aircraft belonging to a private airline company with 19 people on board crashed during takeoff at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on Wednesday morning.

At least 19 people, including aircrew, were aboard the Pokhara-bound Saurya Airlines plane which met with the accident at around 11 am, sources said.

The pilot of the aircraft has been taken to a hospital, a security official deployed at the airport told PTI without giving further details.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
DGCA asks airlines, airports to increase women staff to 25 pc of workforce

A fire that broke out from the aircraft has been put off, he added. Police and firefighters are carrying out rescue operations at the accident site. Details about the condition of the passengers were not known.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 24th July 2024 11:58 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button