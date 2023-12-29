Aircraft stuck under flyover in Bihar’s East Champaran, road traffic hit

Patna: A decommissioned aircraft got stuck under a flyover in Bihar’s Motihari on Friday afternoon, leading to massive traffic snarl on both sides of NH 28.

The aircraft was purchased in an auction by a scrap dealer from Mumbai and was being carried to Assam on a big lorry.

When it reached Gopalganj on NH 28, it headed towards Pipara Kothi in East Champaran district to go towards Muzaffarpur and further Darbhanga to go towards Purnea, then Silliguri, on way to Assam.

“Every vehicle which comes from NH 28 via Gopalganj has to cross the underpass at Pipra Kothi flyover to go towards Muzaffarpur. When the lorry driver took the turn under the flyover, the upper part of the aircraft touched the flyover and got struck. The driver made every possible effort to free it but failed,” Pipara Kothi police station SHO Manoj Kumar Singh said.

“This has led to huge traffic snarls on both sides of the road. We reached the spot and looked into the technical aspects so it cross the flyover. After brief discussion, we have decided to remove the air of all the tyres of the lorry to reduce the height and then pull it from under the flyover,” Singh said.

As news spread about an aircraft being struck under the flyover, a large number of people assembled there to see the sight and take selfies.