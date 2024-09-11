Airfares for direct flights from Hyderabad Airport soar

Airfares have increased by 40-94 percent for various destinations in India.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 11th September 2024 10:23 am IST
Dubai airport flights diverted, cancelled after heavy rain
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Though Diwali is over 40 days away, the airfares for direct flights from Hyderabad Airport for next month have already soared by nearly 100 percent.

The airfares have increased by 40-94 percent for various destinations in India. Even international flights have also witnessed a rise in fares.

Highest jump in airfare to Varanasi

According to data from EaseMyTrip, an Indian multinational online travel company, the highest jump in airfare has been observed for direct flights to Varanasi.

Currently, the airfare from Hyderabad Airport to Varanasi is Rs 4669. On October 26, which is the Saturday immediately before Diwali, the airfare rises to Rs 9065, when people are expected to travel the most for the festival.

Following are the current airfares and those on October 26:

DestinationAirfare on September 11 (in Rs)Airfare on October 26 (in Rs)
Nagpur58708261
Chandigarh657610239
New Delhi39106789
Jaipur53427645
Lucknow598711023
Amritsar63598226
Varanasi46699065
Source: EaseMyTrip
Also Read
Gold rates in Hyderabad continue downward trend

List of direct flights from Hyderabad Airport to various cities

Here is a list of top destinations in India with direct flights from Hyderabad, according to MakeMyTrip, a popular online travel company:

  1. Chennai
  2. Goa
  3. Bangalore
  4. Tirupati
  5. Vijayawada
  6. Mumbai
  7. Pune
  8. Rajahmundry
  9. Coimbatore
  10. Cochin
  11. Visakhapatnam
  12. Vadodara
  13. Delhi
  14. Ahmedabad
  15. Kolkata

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 11th September 2024 10:23 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button