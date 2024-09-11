Airfares for direct flights from Hyderabad Airport soar

Hyderabad: Though Diwali is over 40 days away, the airfares for direct flights from Hyderabad Airport for next month have already soared by nearly 100 percent.

The airfares have increased by 40-94 percent for various destinations in India. Even international flights have also witnessed a rise in fares.

Highest jump in airfare to Varanasi

According to data from EaseMyTrip, an Indian multinational online travel company, the highest jump in airfare has been observed for direct flights to Varanasi.

Currently, the airfare from Hyderabad Airport to Varanasi is Rs 4669. On October 26, which is the Saturday immediately before Diwali, the airfare rises to Rs 9065, when people are expected to travel the most for the festival.

Following are the current airfares and those on October 26:

Destination Airfare on September 11 (in Rs) Airfare on October 26 (in Rs) Nagpur 5870 8261 Chandigarh 6576 10239 New Delhi 3910 6789 Jaipur 5342 7645 Lucknow 5987 11023 Amritsar 6359 8226 Varanasi 4669 9065 Source: EaseMyTrip

List of direct flights from Hyderabad Airport to various cities

Here is a list of top destinations in India with direct flights from Hyderabad, according to MakeMyTrip, a popular online travel company: