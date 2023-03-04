Airline flydubai launches four destinations in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: Dubai-based flydubai has launched four destinations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). This includes the start of flights to NEOM from March 16, Najran from March 18, Al Qaisumah from March 21 and Jizan from April 26.
flydubai, becoming the first UAE airline to connect Dubai to the futuristic smart city in north-western Saudi Arabia.
Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, said in a statement, ” As Saudi Arabia continues on its path of economic growth and investment in developing its tourism sector, we look forward to offering passengers from the UAE and around our network the opportunity to explore more of the country.”
Here are the flydubai flight details to Saudi Arabia
|Start Date
|Flight Number
|Departure Airport
|Arrival Airport
|Frequency
|March 16
|FZ 851/852
|Terminal 2, DXB
|NEOM Airport (NUM)
|02 weekly flights
|March 18
|FZ 803/804
|Terminal 2, DXB
|Najran Airport (EAM)
|03 weekly flights
|March 21
|FZ 837/838
|Terminal 2, DXB
|Al Qaisumah-Hafar Al Batin Airport (AQI)
|02 weekly flights
|April 26
|FZ 801/802
|Terminal 2, DXB
|Gizan Airport (GIZ)
|04 weekly flights
Earlier this year, flydubai resumed its operations in the kingdom’s AlUla with a twice-weekly service from January 12.
flydubai operates flights to more than 114 destinations, 75 of which were underserved markets that did not previously have direct air links to Dubai. The growing network is served by a fleet of 76 Boeing 737 aircraft.