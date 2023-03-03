India’s Vistara starts direct Mumbai-Dammam flight

New Delhi: Full-service carrier Vistara inaugurated its daily non-stop service between Mumbai and Dammam in Saudi Arabia on March 1, expanding its international services further in the Gulf region.

Vistara, a joint venture between the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, will deploy A320 neo aircraft for this route.

Describing Dammam as a major administrative hub in Saudi Arabia and home to a large Indian diaspora, Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said that the addition of Dammam to the airline’s growing international network is in line with its goal to further strengthen its presence in the Middle East.

Also Read

“Dammam will be the fifth Vistara destination in the region after Dubai, Jeddah, Abu Dhabi and Muscat,” Kannan said.

“We are certain that Vistara, with its award-winning product and services, will be a preferred carrier on the Mumbai-Dammam route,” he said.

“We are excited to expand our presence in Saudi Arabia with the addition of Dammam as the second city in the Kingdom, after Jeddah. Integral to the Saudi Vision 2030, Dammam is a key administrative destination that is home to the largest port in the Gulf and some of the major business headquarters,” Kannan had said on January 25 while announcing the commencement of the flight.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)