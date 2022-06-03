India’s Vistara to launch flights to Jeddah on August 2

India’s full-service carrier Vistara on Thursday announced the launch of a new service to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, starting from August 2.

The new service from India has been launched with an aim of global expansion and bookings are in process across all platforms.

Speaking on the launch of the new international route, Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “The launch of services to Jeddah will further intensify our presence in the Middle East region.”

“Saudi Arabia shares a strong bilateral relationship with India and is home to a significant population belonging to the Indian diaspora, thereby offering great prospects for Vistara’s growth,” he added.

Bookings have already opened for the new route. Customers can now book their direct flights between Mumbai and Saudi Arabia by visiting Vistara’s website or by calling the call centre or via travel agencies.

Vistara is India’s top-rated airline on Skytrax and TripAdvisor and has won several awards, along with praise for its cabin cleanliness and safety standards.

India has resumed regular international flights after a two-year hiatus. On May 23, Saudi Arabia banned all international flights to India and 15 other countries due to the increasing number of daily COVID-19 cases.