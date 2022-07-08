Airport Authority of India invites applications for 400 junior executive posts

New Delhi: Airport Authority of India (AAI) has invited applications from candidates to fill Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) posts. There are a total of 400 posts.

As per the notification issued by AAI, out of the total posts, 237 belong to reserved categories that includes, EWS, OBC (non-creamy layer), SC, ST and PWD.

Eligibility for Junior Executive post

The candidates must hold full time regular bachelors’ degree of three years in Science (B.Sc) with Physics and Mathematics.

Those who have completed full time regular bachelor’s degree in Engineering in any discipline with physics and mathematics as subjects in any one of the semesters are also eligible for the posts.

Their percentage in the graduation must be at least 60 percent.

Apart from it, the candidates must have passed English as one of the subject in 10th or 12th standard.

They must also satisfy the age criteria. Their maximum age can be 27 years as on July 14, 2022. However, the upper age limit is relaxable for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

Selection procedure and pay scale

Eligible candidates will be invited for the online test. Based on the performance in the test, candidates will be called for the document verification/voice test.

Those who are shortlisted for document verification will get call letter on their registered email ids.

During the document verification, candidates have to produce original documents, proof of identity and one set of self-attested photocopies of all certificates.

The selected candidates will be appointed on the pay scales of Rs.40000-3%-140000. Apart from it, they will get dearness allowance, perks, HRA and other benefits which include CPF, Gratuity, Social Security Schemes, Medical benefits etc.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online on the website of AAI (click here).

The candidates have to pay Rs. 1000 as the application fee. Female candidates and those who belong to SC, ST category have to pay Rs. 81 only.

PWD candidates and apprentices who have completed one year of apprenticeship training in AAI are exempted from payment of any fee.

For more details, candidates can read official notification (click here).

Airport Authority of India

AAI, a statutory body, is owned by Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India. Its headquarters is located in Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, Safdarjung Airport located in New Delhi.

Currently, it manages 137 airports including 34 international airports.