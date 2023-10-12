Airstrikes target Hamas tunnel network in Gaza: Israel Defense Forces

According to IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus , the tunnels are under Gaza City and go all the way down to Khan Yunis and Rafah.

Jerusalem: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday said the latest airstrikes were aimed at destroying a network of tunnels in the Gaza Strip that the Hamas has used as an operations centre for decades.

“Think of the Gaza strip as one layer for civilians and one layer for Hamas,” IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus said in a post on X.

The tunnels, which were built over the years since the militant group took control of the enclave in 2007, have served as a way for Hamas to move supplies as well as plan and launch operations against Israel, the BBC quoted the spokesman as saying.

According to Conricus, the tunnels are under Gaza City and go all the way down to Khan Yunis and Rafah.

He said that the Gaza Strip needs to be thought of in two layers — one for the civilians at ground level and a second underground layer for Hamas.

“What we are trying to do now is get to that second layer that Hamas has built These are not bunkers for the Gazan civilians to have access to when Israel is striking.”

The IDF spokesman went on to say that “the enormity and significance of the tunnels is obscured by the densely populated communities on the ground above, many of which now lay in ruins”, the BBC reported.

There is much more than meets the eye. The Israeli Air Force has been striking a lot of neighbourhoods in Gaza. What we are doing is prioritising striking commanders, senior leaders of Hamas in all echelons… Whatever it is, if it belongs to Hamas, we are striking it,” he added.

The unabated Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes and overwhelm areas, including hospital.

The strikes come in response to the brutal Hamas attack against Israel launched from the Gaza Strip on October 7.

Palestinian health officials say 1,200 people have died in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Israeli toll is also 1,200.

Hamas is currently holding at least 150 hostages in Gaza.

