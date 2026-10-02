Airtel executive dies after row over ‘fancy SIM’ in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 43-year-old Airtel marketing employee died under suspicious circumstances following an altercation over a ‘fancy SIM’ deal at CRIDA Road in Santoshnagar in the early hours of Friday, October 2.

The deceased was identified as Mohammed Iliyas, son of Mohammed Ali, a resident of Banu Nagar. According to preliminary information, Iliyas had allegedly taken money from a person identified as Anwar after promising to arrange a fancy Airtel SIM.

The two reportedly got into an argument over the issue at around 1.30 am on Friday at CRIDA Road. During the altercation, Anwar allegedly assaulted Iliyas with his hands, after which the latter collapsed and died.

The Santoshnagar police have taken up an investigation into the incident. The exact cause of death is yet to be established and will be known after a post-mortem examination. Further details are awaited.