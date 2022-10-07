Airtel rolls out 5G plus in 8 cities – Know how to activate it on smartphone

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel on Thursday launched 5G Plus services in eight Indian cities. Soon customers of these cities will start enjoying 5G network in a phased manner.

List of these eight cities are

Delhi Mumbai Chennai Bengaluru Hyderabad Siliguri Nagpur and Varanasi

The company claimed that all major cities and urban areas of India will get 5G services by December 2023. Pan-India rollout will be completed by March 2024, the company added.

In order to access 5G services, users will not need to change the SIM card as the existing 4G SIM is now 5G-enabled.

Also Read 5G in India: Hyderabad among list of cities to get services in first phase

How to activate 5G network on smartphone

After company rolls out 5G services in your location, you need activate 5G network on your smartphone to start enjoying high speed internet.

Following are the steps to activate 5G network

Open settings in mobile phone. Tap on ‘mobile network’ and select the ‘SIM’ and then tap ‘preferred network type’. From the list of network types, select 5G to activate the new services.

Airtel 5G speed

As per company’s promises, the speed of 5G services will be between 20 to 30 times higher than the current speed. It will also provide brilliant voice experience and super-fast call connect.

Airtel 5G Plus will allow superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.

“Airtel 5G Plus is all set to redefine the way people communicate, live, work, connect and play for years to come,” said Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and CEO, Bharti Airtel.

Which smartphones support Airtel 5G services in India?

Though, users don’t have to change SIM to start using 5G services, they have to shift to 5G-enabled smartphones to enjoy high speed internet provided by the advance network.

5G-enabled smartphones from OPPO, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme, and Vivo support Airtel 5G.

To know the complete list of smartphones that support Airtel 5G, users can visit official website of telecom giant (click here).

Airtel 5G tariff plans

So far, the company has not announced 5G tariff plans. It said that customers could enjoy 5G plus on their existing data plans until widespread rollout.

Even after rolling out 5G tariff plans, it is expected that the telcos – Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone – are expected to initially office the services at affordable rates.