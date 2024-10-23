Aishwarya ousts Abhishek Bachchan from her family frame

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently shared a sweet family moment at a birthday party with her mother, Brinda Rai, daughter Aaradhya, and cousins. The photo quickly went viral on Reddit. However, fans couldn’t help but notice the absence of her husband, Abhishek Bachchan.

While the internet admired the simplicity of the photo, rumors of a possible split between Aishwarya and Abhishek continued to swirl.

Aishwarya Rai’s Viral Family Picture

The picture was shared by Aishwarya’s cousin during her birthday celebration. In the photo, Aishwarya is seen posing with her daughter Aaradhya, who is wearing her school uniform.

While the family photo received love, many on Reddit discussed the divorce rumors. Some users felt that the Bachchan family should address the rumors to stop the speculation.

Others discussed the idea of co-parenting if the rumors are true, stating it’s better to be happy apart than to stay together for appearances.

Divorce Rumors Gain Momentum

Rumors about trouble in Aishwarya and Abhishek’s marriage have been circulating for some time. These rumors picked up when the couple attended a wedding separately in July 2024. The situation intensified when Abhishek liked an Instagram post discussing the rise of “grey divorces,” sparking more questions.

The post talked about why long-married couples are now separating. Neither Aishwarya nor Abhishek has made any public statements about their relationship, but their silence has only added to the speculation.