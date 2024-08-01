Aishwarya Rai holidays without Abhishek Bachchan, distance grows

Mumbai: Rumors about a possible rift within the Bachchan family have intensified recently, fueled by a series of events and social media activity. It is being speculated that Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s marriage has been hit by a rough patch.

Aishwarya arrived separately from the Bachchan family at the high-profile wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Abhishek Bachchan’s recent activity on social media, including a like on a post about ‘divorce,’ further fueled the rumors.

And now, the situation took another turn when Aishwarya took a trip to NYC for a quick vacation but without Abhishek.

Aish and their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, were spotted departing for New York City shortly after attending the Ambani wedding. The actress and her daughter were seen enjoying a vacation in NYC, where Aishwarya was recently photographed with US-based actress Jeree Reyna.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have returned to Mumbai, arriving at the airport in the early hours of August 1.

No official statements have been made regarding these speculations. While some have pointed fingers at Jaya Bachchan or Shweta Bachchan-Nanda as potential sources of tension, the true cause remains unknown. As the public continues to speculate, the Bachchan family has chosen to remain tight-lipped, leaving fans and media to guess.