Aiyar’s remarks on Pakistan spark row, Congress distances itself

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday dissociated itself from party leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s remarks on Pakistan, saying they have been revived by the BJP in its attempt to deflect attention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s daily “goof ups”.

Aiyar does not speak for the party in any capacity whatsoever, Congress media department chairperson Pawan Khera said on X.

Disagreeing totally with the remarks made by Aiyar some months ago, Khera said it is an old video.

In the video, Aiyar is heard saying that India should give respect to Pakistan as it is a sovereign nation and engage with it as it also possesses an atom bomb.

He indicated in the video that if a “mad person” comes to power there and uses the atom bomb, it will not be good and will have its effect here too.

Uploading a video of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Khera said, “If old videos are to be used, here is a not so old video where the External Affairs Minister is publicly advising India to be afraid of China.”

Khera said the Congress and the entire nation recalls with pride that in December 1971 Pakistan was broken and an independent Bangladesh emerged thanks to Indira Gandhi’s decisive and determined leadership and the valour of our armed forces.

Indian National Congress dissociates itself completely from and disagrees totally with some remarks made by Mr. Mani Shankar Aiyar few months back which have been revived today by the BJP in its attempt to deflect attention from Prime Minister Modi’s daily goof ups. Mr Aiyer… pic.twitter.com/MQAPR0MXfx — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) May 10, 2024

“Almost exactly 50 years ago on May 18, 1974 under the leadership of Indiraji, India’s nuclear capability was announced to the world. The Indian National Congress has always believed that our decision making should be guided by supreme national interest,” he added.