Ajay Devgn enters Hyderabad with Devgn CineX luxury multiplex

Hyderabad is witnessing a rapid rise in new multiplexes, premium theatres, and advanced movie formats, as the city continues to attract major investments from film stars and cinema brands. With audiences embracing luxury screens, immersive sound, recliner seating, and next generation viewing experiences, more stars are adding high end theatres to Hyderabad’s growing cinema map. Joining this trend, Bollywood star Ajay Devgn is bringing his luxury multiplex brand, Devgn CineX, to the city.

Devgn CineX Multiplex in Karmanghat

Devgn CineX, earlier known as NY Cinemas, is known for offering a premium movie watching experience. The brand is set to open a seven screen luxury multiplex at Coliseum Mall, Karmanghat. Expected to launch in 2026, the property will feature Dolby immersive sound, 3D viewing, luxury recliner seating, gourmet food options, and a refined ambience. Ajay Devgn aims to revive the classic theatre experience while combining it with modern cinema technology.

Hyderabad’s Expanding Theatre Landscape

Hyderabad’s multiplex culture has grown steadily alongside the city’s infrastructure development. Several leading Telugu film stars already own premium cinemas here. In association with Asian Cinemas, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, and Ravi Teja have launched AMB, AAA, and ART Cinemas. Venkatesh and Mahesh Babu are also set to open AMB Classic soon, while the Allu family is planning another multiplex. Ajay Devgn now becomes one of the few Bollywood stars to invest in Hyderabad’s theatre business.

Film City Plans with Telangana Government

Ajay Devgn has also partnered with the Telangana government to develop a world class film city in Hyderabad. Announced at the Telangana Rising Global Summit in December 2025, the project will include advanced production studios, VFX and animation facilities, AI powered smart studios, and a skill development institute. The initiative aims to make Telangana a leading hub for film production.

On the professional front, Ajay Devgn was last seen in Son of Sardaar 2 and De De Pyaar De 2. His upcoming films include Drishyam 3, Dhamaal 4, and Ranger.