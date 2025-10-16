Mumbai: Premanand Maharaj, the revered Vrindavan saint, has been battling a serious kidney ailment for quite sometime now. He recently made headlines due to a sudden deterioration in his health. His followers have been expressing deep concern as videos of the seer looking weak and unwell began circulating online.

In recent videos, Premanand Maharaj appeared weak, with a slightly swollen face and trembling voice, prompting widespread prayers for his recovery.

And now, in a heartfelt gesture, actor Ajaz Khan shared an emotional video on Instagram on Tuesday, expressing his wish to donate a kidney to the saint. Ajaz urged his fans to make dua (prayers) for Premanand Ji’s health and said that if medical tests find his kidney a match, he is ready to donate it.

In the video, Ajaz said, “Premanand Ji Maharaj is a person who has never spoken against any religion or provoked anyone. I feel a strong urge to meet him, and if my kidney matches, I want to donate it to him.”

Premanand Ji Maharaj, who has several high-profile personalities among his followers, had earlier revealed the severity of his condition, saying, “Both kidneys have failed; there is nothing left to fix about my health anymore. I have to go now, if not today, then tomorrow.”

Fans and devotees have since flooded social media with prayers and well-wishes for both the saint’s health and Ajaz Khan’s noble gesture.