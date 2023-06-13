Ajit Doval and Jake Sullivan at CII event

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th June 2023 9:00 pm IST
Ajit Doval and Jake Sullivan at CII event
New Delhi: Director General of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Chandrajit Banerjee, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor of the United States Jake Sullivan and US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti during Roundtable on Advancing India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) at CII, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (PTI Photo)

