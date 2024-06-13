Ajit Doval to continue as NSA, PK Misha as PM’s principal secretary

New Delhi: The government on Thursday reappointed former IPS officer Ajit Doval as the National Security Adviser (NSA), according to an official order.

His appointment will be co-terminus with the term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or until further orders, it said.

Doval, who became NSA for the first time in May 2014 soon after PM Modi assumed office in his first term, continued in the role in the previous BJP-led NDA government. A 1968 batch IPS officer, Doval is a renowned counter-terrorism expert and an expert on nuclear issues. Doval has served in Punjab as IB’s operational chief.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Ajit Doval, IPS (Retired) as National Security Adviser with effect from 10.06.2024,” said the order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

During the term of his office, Doval will be assigned the rank of Cabinet Minister in the Table of Precedence, it said, adding the terms and conditions of his appointment will be notified separately.

PK Mishra to continue as PM’s principal secretary

The appointments committee of the cabinet also re-appointed PK Mishra as the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Dr PK Mishra, IAS (Retired) as Principal Secretary to Prime Minister with effect from 10.06.2024. His appointment will be co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister or until further orders whichever is earlier,” the Government of India stated in a letter.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of the following officers as Advisors to the PM, in the Prime Minister’s Office, in the rank and scale of Secretary to Government of India, for a period of two years with effect from 10.06.2024 or until further orders whichever is earlier, on a contract basis as per usual terms and conditions as are applicable: Amit Khare, lAS (Retired) (JH:1985) and Tarun Kapoor, lAS (Retired) (HP:1987),” it stated.