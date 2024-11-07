Ajit Pawar campaigns for Nawab Malik amid stiff opposition from BJP

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who heads the ruling NCP, on Thursday campaigned for party candidate Nawab Malik, and held a roadshow in his support, ignoring ally BJP’s stiff opposition to his candidature.

Pawar also held a roadshow for Malik’s daughter Sana, who is contesting her maiden assembly poll from Anushakti Nagar in the city.

“I am discharging my responsibility. We are campaigning for him (Malik),” Pawar said.

Malik’s candidature has been opposed by the BJP, which has alleged that the former Maharashtra minister has links with the underworld. When Maha Vikas Agahdi (MVA) was in power, Malik, a former minister, was critical of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who is now the deputy chief minister.

Earlier in the day, Pawar said no charge has been proven against Malik who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 2022 and later granted bail.

Despite the opposition, Pawar nominated Malik as party candidate from Mankhurd-Shivajinagar assembly constituency in Mumbai. The seat is witnessing a friendly fight as Shiv sena has fielded Suresh Patil from the seat.

Samajwadi Party’s Abu Asim Azmi and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s Jagdish Khandekar are also in fray. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi have also fielded candidates in this multi-cornered contest.

Amid the BJP’s opposition, Malik had said he was not a candidate of the Mahayuti, but of the NCP.

“He (Pawar) nominated me as a party candidate, he came for my campaigning. There can’t be anything bigger than that,” Malik told reporters on Thursday.

The Mankhurd-Shivajinagar constituency has been represented by Samajwadi Party’s Abu Azmi for the last three terms.

Pawar said development has not taken place since the last 15 years.

There are problems related to garbage. People fall ill. Some decisions need to be taken regarding this. After Nawab Malik is elected, all these problems will be solved, the deputy CM said.