Ajit Pawar faction appoints Narendra Rane as Mumbai NCP president

Mumbai: The Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday appointed Narendra Rane as the president of the party’s Mumbai unit.

This is one of first appointments made by the rebel faction after NCP leader Ajit Pawar revolted against party president Sharad Pawar and joined the Eknath Shinde-BJP government in Maharashtra as deputy chief minister along with eight other MLAs on July 2.

The Ajit Pawar camp has also staked claim over the 24-year-old party and its poll symbol.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar congratulated Rane on his appointment.