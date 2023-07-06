Ajit Pawar faction appoints Narendra Rane as Mumbai NCP president

The Ajit Pawar camp has also staked claim over the 24-year-old party and its poll symbol.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 6th July 2023 11:24 pm IST
Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar and senior leader Praful Patel during the party meeting at MET Bandra, in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: The Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday appointed Narendra Rane as the president of the party’s Mumbai unit.

This is one of first appointments made by the rebel faction after NCP leader Ajit Pawar revolted against party president Sharad Pawar and joined the Eknath Shinde-BJP government in Maharashtra as deputy chief minister along with eight other MLAs on July 2.

Also Read
Ajit Pawar is ‘Kattappa’ & Sharad Pawar is ‘Bahubali’ in NCP poster war

The Ajit Pawar camp has also staked claim over the 24-year-old party and its poll symbol.

MS Education Academy

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar congratulated Rane on his appointment.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 6th July 2023 11:24 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button