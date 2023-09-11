Ajit’s 2019 move to join hands with Fadnavis was Sharad’s ‘googly’, claims BJP

Nashik: Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan on Monday said the swearing in of Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minister under Devendra Fadnavis after the Assembly polls in 2019 was a “googly” of Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar.

After the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party broke their alliance post the 2019 Assembly polls, in a surprise move, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar joined hands to form government,which, however, collapsed in 80 hours.

“After 2014, many political events took place in Maharashtra and the NCP had an important role to play in them. The swearing in of Ajit Pawar after the 2019 polls was decided and Sharad Pawar had a role to play. Sharad Pawar cannot deny it,” Mahajan said here.

Mahajan claimed the NCP chief had assured the BJP of support and had attended four meetings in Delhi after the 2019 state polls.

“After the early morning swearing in ceremony, Sharad Pawar said it was the BJP’s move but it was his own googly. He has a tradition of doing such things,” Mahajan claimed.

The Maharashtra minister claimed Ajit Pawar was also part of these meetings and the claim to form a government (in 2019) was on the basis of NCP’s assurances of support, Mahajan said.